Saint Anthony College of Nursing opens its doors to potential students

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford hosts an open house Saturday. They hope to convince prospective students to pursue a career in nursing.

From nine to noon at Rock Valley College, students already a part of the program at Sant Anthony tell those interest in Nursing that the program is rigorous, but the rewards are worth it. While a career in nursing offers a good salary, students say it also opens the door for a number of other career opportunities in health career.

“We definitely have a great facility here. We also have some wonderful simulation lab,” said Beth Carson, the dean of undergraduate affairs with Saint Anthony College of Nursing.

