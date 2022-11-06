Rockford woman dies after car slams into tree

The victim died just before 10 a.m. at an area hospital.
(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford woman dies after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the city’s southeast side.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says the woman was thrown out of the car after it hit a tree at South Alpine Road and Larson Avenue.

She was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later.

The crash is under investigation, but it appears no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
Sarah Safranek
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial

Latest News

Photo of the Saint Anthony college of nursing
Saint Anthony College of Nursing opens its doors to potential students
On Nov. 4, 2022, fire damaged a home at 509 Caswell Street in Belvidere. No one was hurt.
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side