Rockford woman dies after car slams into tree
The victim died just before 10 a.m. at an area hospital.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford woman dies after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the city’s southeast side.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says the woman was thrown out of the car after it hit a tree at South Alpine Road and Larson Avenue.
She was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later.
The crash is under investigation, but it appears no other vehicles were involved.
