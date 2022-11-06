Rockford woman dies after car slams into tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford woman dies after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the city’s southeast side.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says the woman was thrown out of the car after it hit a tree at South Alpine Road and Larson Avenue.

She was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later.

The crash is under investigation, but it appears no other vehicles were involved.

