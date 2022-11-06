President Joe Biden surprises Joliet elementary students with a visit

Photo of Joe Biden
Photo of Joe Biden(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOLIET, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden made an appearance in Joliet Saturday, making a final push for high-profile candidates in Illinois days leading up to elections.

Biden gave remarks at Jones elementary school on lowering prescription drug costs and protecting social security and Medicare. He flew into O’Hare airport in Chicago last night and attended a fundraiser for a suburban democratic congressman.

