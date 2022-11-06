President Joe Biden surprises Joliet elementary students with a visit

JOLIET, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden made an appearance in Joliet Saturday, making a final push for high-profile candidates in Illinois days leading up to elections.

Biden gave remarks at Jones elementary school on lowering prescription drug costs and protecting social security and Medicare. He flew into O’Hare airport in Chicago last night and attended a fundraiser for a suburban democratic congressman.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.