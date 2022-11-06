Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S....
Sorensen, King make final push for 17th District seat
From 8-player to 6A, Stateline football teams look to advance beyond second round