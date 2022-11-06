Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty.

The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.

Cox was killed after pulling a driver over on the East side of the city. The driver was uncooperative and tried to speed away, but not before Cox got entangled in the car.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
Sarah Safranek
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial

Latest News

Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S....
Sorensen, King make final push for 17th District seat
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/5/2022
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/5/2022
Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S....
Sorensen, King make final push in Rockford, Freeport
Photo of the holiday
Day of the dead celebration
Photo of Dia De Los Muertos
Dia De Los Muertos celebrates with Nicholas Conservatory