Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty.

The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.

Cox was killed after pulling a driver over on the East side of the city. The driver was uncooperative and tried to speed away, but not before Cox got entangled in the car.

