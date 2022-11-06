Dia De Los Muertos celebrates with Nicholas Conservatory

Nicholas Conservatory brings community members together to celebrate this Mexican holiday.
Photo of Dia De Los Muertos
Photo of Dia De Los Muertos(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated to remember friends and loved ones who have died. Nicholas Conservatory helps the local community experience this holiday.

This is their fifth annual event. Guests can enjoy music, art and learn about what makes this holiday special. The conservatory was decorated with paper art, skeletons and a mock altar with offerings to honor those who died.

Organizers say when the event started five years ago, they didn’t know what to expect until hundreds of people walked through the doors.

