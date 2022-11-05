New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.(Hersheypark)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Next year, a new hybrid coaster made of steel and wood is coming to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

Wildcat’s Revenge will be custom-built and located in the Midway America area of the park. The amusement park said the hybrid coaster will feature a “140-foot hill with maximum speeds of 62 mph and four inversions, including the world’s largest underflip.”

Workers will add a steel track to the existing wooden framework of The Wildcat, a wooden roller coaster that closed in July, with the new ride expected to open in the summer of 2023.

“Based on our guest feedback, we knew coaster fans would love a hybrid at Hersheypark. We’re thrilled to work with Rocky Mountain Construction on a custom wood and steel coaster with a nod to our history,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Attractions at Hersheypark.

According to the park, the ride will be a 2-minute and 36-second experience along 3,510 feet of red track on a black steel and wood structure. Riders will climb a 140-foot hill and plunge into an 82-degree drop at speeds of up to 62 mph.

Wildcat’s Revenge will have the world’s largest underflip, an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and a dive down towards the side.

Following its summer 2023 debut, Wildcat’s Revenge will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
Sarah Safranek
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for reports of...
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy. (LOS ANGELES LAKERS)
LeBron James addresses Irving controversy
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World