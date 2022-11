ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The crash happened after 10:00 p.m. near Broadway and Alpine Rd.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Two vehicle crash at Broadway and Alpine. Injuries are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 5, 2022

Injuries are unknown at this time and police ask drivers to find an alternate route as the crash is under investigation.

