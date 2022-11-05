Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford man is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax fraud.
35-year-old Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this year to filing fake claims to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Mendoza defrauded the IRS of more than $80,000 with nearly 50 fabricated tax forms. He now owes the IRS more than $400,000 and the state more than $80,000
