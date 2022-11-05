Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street.

A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.

Damage to the home and its contents is expected to reach up to $40,000.

Several area agencies, including crews from Cherry Valley, Marengo and Capron, helped the Belvidere Fire Department handle the call.

