Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home

On Nov. 4, 2022, fire damaged a home at 509 Caswell Street in Belvidere. No one was hurt.
On Nov. 4, 2022, fire damaged a home at 509 Caswell Street in Belvidere. No one was hurt.(Belvidere Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street.

A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.

Damage to the home and its contents is expected to reach up to $40,000.

Several area agencies, including crews from Cherry Valley, Marengo and Capron, helped the Belvidere Fire Department handle the call.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Sarah Safranek
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side

Latest News

Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
DeKalb High School is one of 14 schools in northern Illinois to participate in the EV program....
DeKalb High School charged up over electric vehicles
DeKalb High School is one of 14 schools in northern Illinois to participate in the EV program....
DeKalb High School charged up over electric vehicles