Wind Advisories for Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday through late morning. Wind Advisories begin at 4AM and go through 7PM with peak wind gusts that could reach 55 MPH. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50′s to the low 40′s by late afternoon. Sunshine on Sunday with highs around 60. Above normal temperatures are expected through Thursday next week.

