Tamir Bell, city leaders encourage younger generation to vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of the more than 35,000 people who voted in the June 2022 primary in Winnebago County, less than 2% of them are between 18 and 24 years old.

State Representative Maurice West says the reason older people get so many rights is that they head to the polls. Voters in their mid-twenties and younger can have that same opportunity.

Standing inside a business in downtown Rockford Thursday evening, Tamir Bell has one thing on his mind: getting young voters out to the polls.

“That vote could be the reason why someone gets elected that supports you and work for you.”

Bell is the city of Rockford’s youngest elected representative. He rallies with dozens of young people, urging them to exercise their voices in the midterm elections next week.

“I don’t think that young people don’t vote because they don’t want to. It’s because we don’t target them during the campaigns.”

Even though young voters turned out in increasing numbers in the last two election cycles, the most recent NPR Marist national poll finds young voters are among the least likely to vote this fall.

The midterm elections will be Kortney Lambert’s first time voting.

“I want to register to vote so I can put my voice out there,” says Lambert. “I’ve been waiting for this day to be able to put my voice out there and learn new things.”

She says it’s important to get the right people in positions of power. She knows her voice matters and she reminds you that yours does too.

“We make up the majority and it’s kind of hypocritical to complain about things that we don’t like when we are not voicing our opinions and going out to make a difference.”

You can no longer opt for mail-in voting, but you can still vote early or go on election day. Leaders encourage people to vote before November 8 to avoid long lines at the polls.

The Illinois State Board of Elections has a polling place locator on its website for residents to find their nearest voting site.

A copy of the Winnebago County ballot can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.