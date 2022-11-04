Rockford man sentenced to 5+ on federal weapons charges

Charges were for illegal possession of a firearm with a “switch” device
Rockford man faces 5 years for weapons charges.
Rockford man faces 5 years for weapons charges.(US Department of Justice)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston on Friday sentenced Joseph Smith 26, of Rockford, to five years and five months in prison and three years of supervised release. Smith plead guilty earlier this year to a charge of illegal firearm possession. As a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

Smith admitted in a plea agreement that while in Rockford on September 15, 2021, he possessed a handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a conversion device, also known as a “switch”, that converted the firearm from semiautomatic to fully automatic.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Kristen deTineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and Carla Redd, Chief of the Rockford Police Department.

The sentencing came with the assistance of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) – the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. Holding illegal firearm possessors accountable through federal prosecution is a centerpiece of the program. In the Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Attorney Lausch and law enforcement partners have deployed the PSN program to attack a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district, particularly firearm offenses.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Sarah Safranek
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial
Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for reports of...
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

Latest News

Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Rockford’s aging...
Rockford’s West State Street re-opening draws statewide attention
Even though young voters turned out in increasing numbers in the last two election cycles, the...
Tamir Bell, city leaders encourage younger generation to vote