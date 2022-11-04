Loves Park Police ask for help finding endangered missing person

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park Police ask for help finding a man they say could be in danger.

Robert Schodtler, 68, was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday, walking in the 800 block of Clifford Avenue. Police say he is without medication for multiple medical conditions. Schodtler is 6 feet tall, approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen in a black winter hat, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue crocs.

Any information should be reported to Loves Park Police at 815-282-2600

