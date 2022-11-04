Guest conductor at RSO to premier concerto written for Rockford

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) concludes its search for a new music director, finalist Vlad Vizireanu has something special in store for audiences.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 12, Vizireanu’s program “From the Mothership to the Underworld” will feature the world premiere of award-winning composer Paul Dooley’s percussion concerto, “The Soaring Souls,” written especially for Rockford.

Tickets for individuals 18 and under are $10, students $15, and regular-price tickets start at $26. Tickets are available at rockfordsymphony.com, by calling 815-965-0049 or by visiting the RSO offices.

“The Soaring Souls” is a special gift for Rockford. It was intended for guest percussionist Danielle Gonzalez as a soloist. Dooley will be in attendance at the show for the concerto’s premiere.

Guests will also hear Mason Bates’ “Mothership,” originally commissioned for the YouTube Symphony.

Vizireanu has conducted orchestras all over the world. He has won many competitions and holds a master’s in conducting from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, and a Doctor’s in Musical Arts from Arizona State University.

The public is encouraged to come out and meet Vizireanu at “SoundBites,” a free event at noon on Friday, November 11 at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Rd. in Rockford. There Vizireanu will introduce himself and participate in an intimate question-and-answer session. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

