Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty.

The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.

Cox was killed in the early morning hours of November 5, 2017 when he pulled over Eddie Patterson at E. State Street and Dawn Avenue in Rockford. Patterson was uncooperative, giving Cox a false name and trying to speed away, but not before Cox became entangled in the car. During that time, Cox shot at Patterson several times, killing him. Both deaths were determined to be homicides and a task force found Cox’s use of deadly force against Patterson was justified.

Cox was the seventh Rockford police officer killed in the line of duty since 1917.

