City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford.

With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority.

Rockford police will be directing traffic for safety and efficiency, and traffic mitigations will be in place where needed.

While parking lots and garages line downtown Rockford, each has a different rate and regulation. City officials urge visitors to plan their trip ahead of time to get the most out of their weekend.

As always, if you can avoid the rush and find parking early, you’ll have more time to enjoy downtown Rockford this weekend.

Pre-paid parking is available at www.park-rockford.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.