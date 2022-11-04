‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5.

The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s Tails Up Farm, 5390 Irene Rd. in Belvidere.

The shopping market has a fun mixture of vintage décor and seasonal gifts.

More than 35 different vendors will attend selling different items like jewelry, candles, soap, Irish candy and so much more.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our country; we are definitely a force, and we have such passion about our small business we really put our heart and soul into them,” said show host Gwen Meyer.

