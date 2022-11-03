Third straight day of sun and 70s Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You couldn’t possibly write a more perfect meteorological script to start off the month of November. For a second straight day, temperatures topped out in the 70s in Rockford, and that streak’s in no danger of ending for at least a day or two.

A few clouds are ticketed for the Stateline overnight, which will work to our benefit in keeping temperatures from falling much below 50°, if at all.

Combine the warmer start to the day Thursday, an abundance of sunshine, and an even stronger southerly breeze, and we have all the makings for an even warmer day! In fact, by all accounts, Thursday looks to be the warmest of the bunch! High temperatures are currently projected to top out around 74°, which is some 20° above normal and just three degrees shy of the record high for November 3.

Clouds are to thicken Thursday evening, and a few showers are possible, but not until well after midnight.

Showers may fall on a scattered basis early in the day on Friday, with areas closer to the Mississippi River the most likely to be on the receiving end.

Following that, a substantial break in the action is likely to occur, and the day’s to feature an abundance of dry hours. Despite cloud cover being extensive, strong southerly winds will continue to blow, which will keep temperatures on the warm side. Another day of 70s is a good bet.

Rain will become more widespread from west to east as we go into Friday evening, and will become locally heavy overnight.

A wind-driven rain is to continue for much of the day Saturday, though dry hours are also likely to be interspersed. While severe weather is not expected to occur, rumbles of thunder are a good bet to occur, and heavy downpours are also likely. In total, between Friday and Saturday, widespread rainfall totals in excess of one inch are likely, with some spots, especially west of Rockford, candidates to receive two to three inches of rain.

More notable will be a downturn in our temperatures following the passage of a cold front. Our Saturday high of 62° will occur late in the morning, with falling temperatures expected later in the day.

Sunshine’s due back on Sunday with temperatures heading back into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.