Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial

Sarah Safranek
Sarah Safranek(Oregon Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is found fit to stand trial at a court hearing Thursday morning.

Investigators say Sarah Safranek, 35, suffocated her son, Nathaniel Burton, in their Oregon home in February 2021. In April 2021, Safranek was charged with five counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Nathaniel’s foster mom, Rebecca Rhea, has been fighting for justice in the boy’s death and tells 23 News her prayers were answered with Thursday’s decision. She remembers Nathaniel as a happy child, despite all he went through.

“He brought so much joy into everyone’s life, everybody that knew him. He just made us all smile and he was just such a treasure to us; he was really a gift from God,” Rhea said.

Safranek will be in court next on November 30 for a status hearing. At this time, no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford police arrested Paulson on Tuesday, November 1.
Rockford man arrested; accused of child sexual abuse

Latest News

Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for reports of...
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
It gives attendees the chance to easily build contacts, create connections and grow their...
Rockford Park District hosts ‘Cutting the Red Tape’ expo
Chatham Business Association attends small business expo
The expo gives attendees the chance to easily build contacts, create connections and grow their...
Rockford Park District hosts “Cutting the Red Tape” expo