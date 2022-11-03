Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is found fit to stand trial at a court hearing Thursday morning.

Investigators say Sarah Safranek, 35, suffocated her son, Nathaniel Burton, in their Oregon home in February 2021. In April 2021, Safranek was charged with five counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Nathaniel’s foster mom, Rebecca Rhea, has been fighting for justice in the boy’s death and tells 23 News her prayers were answered with Thursday’s decision. She remembers Nathaniel as a happy child, despite all he went through.

“He brought so much joy into everyone’s life, everybody that knew him. He just made us all smile and he was just such a treasure to us; he was really a gift from God,” Rhea said.

Safranek will be in court next on November 30 for a status hearing. At this time, no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.