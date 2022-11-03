New Winnebago Co. scam tells victims to vacate warrant by paying over the phone

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam endangering residents.

According to authorities, an individual is calling residents and claiming to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The person has attempted to scam victims by saying they are wanted for arrest and can send money over the phone to vacate the warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, several residents have reported the scam.

Sheriff’s deputies warn residents to be cautious when answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant or ask for money.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call should report it immediately by dialing the nonemergency number at 815-282-2600.

