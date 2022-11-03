Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire

Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for reports of...
Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for reports of heavy smoke coming from a house.(Photo courtesy of Cathy and Carl Rundblade)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire.

Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house.

Both residents and their pets, a dog and two guinea pigs, were able to escape without injuries.
Both residents and their pets, a dog and two guinea pigs, were able to escape without injuries.(Photo courtesy of Cathy and Carl Rundblade)

Luckily, both residents were able to escape the home without injuries. They were also able to rescue their dog and two guinea pigs.

According to authorities, the fire started on the back porch and wrapped around the side of the building.

Estimated damages are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford police arrested Paulson on Tuesday, November 1.
Rockford man arrested; accused of child sexual abuse

Latest News

It gives attendees the chance to easily build contacts, create connections and grow their...
Rockford Park District hosts ‘Cutting the Red Tape’ expo
Chatham Business Association attends small business expo
The expo gives attendees the chance to easily build contacts, create connections and grow their...
Rockford Park District hosts “Cutting the Red Tape” expo
Chief Redd says out of the 15 homicides in Rockford this year, only six have been solved. She...
Chief Redd: ‘It’s going to take effort on both sides’