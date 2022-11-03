Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire.

Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house.

Both residents and their pets, a dog and two guinea pigs, were able to escape without injuries. (Photo courtesy of Cathy and Carl Rundblade)

Luckily, both residents were able to escape the home without injuries. They were also able to rescue their dog and two guinea pigs.

According to authorities, the fire started on the back porch and wrapped around the side of the building.

Estimated damages are unknown at this time.

