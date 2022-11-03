Chief Redd: “It’s going to take effort on both sides”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019 Rockford saw 15 murders and all of them were solved. So far in 2022, there’s been the same number of murders yet more than 2/3 remain unsolved.

Some people who attended the third and final Rockford public safety town hall meeting say they were disappointed there wasn’t much conversation about how the Safe-T-Act is going to make the city safer, but one thing leaders made clear is we need the police and public to communicate with each other.

Dee Anderson is one of the dozens of Rockford residents concerned about crime in their community. She says she appreciates the opportunity to be face-to-face with city and police leaders to talk about the problem.

“You’re hearing from different people different things, and we want to see if we can get information from the horse’s mouth.”

Anderson was impressed with the city’s youth program and feels that’s an important step toward making Rockford safer.

Chief Redd goes through some of the statistics for the public during a public safety town hall Wednesday evening. (WIFR)

“I make a point of saying hi to any little kids and walk by anyway. If they’re going on with a basketball and I don’t care who they are. I say hi to them, at least. So, they know I’m aware they’re walking through the neighborhood.”

“I think getting out and having conversations around the prevention piece and doing more work with the youth. Because once that work is in place, I think will truly start to see a reduction,” says Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd.

Chief Redd says out of the 15 homicides in Rockford this year, only six have been solved. She says the responsibility of curbing crime doesn’t just fall on the police department alone.

Chief Redd says out of the 15 homicides in Rockford this year, only six have been solved. She says the responsibility of curbing crime doesn’t just fall on the police department alone. (WIFR)

“It’s going to take effort on both sides. Because simply put, the police cannot be everywhere all the time. We rely on our residents to come forward and report what they’re hearing and what they’re seeing.”

“Citizens care about this issue. Citizens want to hear what we are doing. They want to provide their suggestions and they want to be part of the solution,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Some at the town hall asked how the city addresses panhandling. They said there is nothing legally they can do but encourage people to donate to registered non-profit organizations to help those in need.

Redd also says even though the new Ring doorbell program is a county-wide initiative people can still register their cameras into the city of Rockford system.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.