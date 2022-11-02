Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit.

Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors showed that Spence was responsible for the shooting at a residence on 10th Street in Beloit on May 31 of this year. He was also on probation at that time.

Spence will be back in court on January 19, 2023, for sentencing.

