Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting

Spence is due back in court January 19, 2023 for sentencing.
Spence is due back in court January 19, 2023 for sentencing.(Rock County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit.

Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors showed that Spence was responsible for the shooting at a residence on 10th Street in Beloit on May 31 of this year. He was also on probation at that time.

Spence will be back in court on January 19, 2023, for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Photo courtesy of the Dixon Police Department
Dixon police confirm 13-year-old girl has been found
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Rockford police arrested Paulson on Tuesday, November 1.
Rockford man arrested; accused of child sexual abuse
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Fall Back: Daylight saving to end Sunday, November 6
Photo of the Ring doorbells
Ring doorbell program expands reach to Winnebago County residents
New village president of Pecatonica
Pecatonica swears in trustee Tom Heister to fill village president vacancy