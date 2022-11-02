Test, Inspect smoke alarms along with clock change

(WIFR) - It’s time to turn back the clocks one hour; daylight saving time will end on Sunday.

It’s also a good time to check out smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, according to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

At 2 a.m. November 6, Illinois residents will gain one hour by setting clocks back―signaling the return of cold weather for some.

Illinoisans should test, inspect expiration dates, change the batteries in smoke and CO alarms and replace any broken or expired alarms while turning their clock back this weekend.

Daylight saving began on March 13 of this year. Some experts believe the roots of daylight saving time are no longer a priority in the modern world; they stem from World War I era attempts to increase productivity in service members.

Since 2015, nearly 30 states have introduced legislation to end the twice-a-year clock change, according to Reuters writer David Shephardson. The states that don’t participate in daylight saving time are Arizona and Hawaii, as well as some of the U.S. territories.

