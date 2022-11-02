Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat

Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.(Source: CONNOR SURDI/STARBUCKS/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Coffee lovers, it is time to get into the holiday spirit.

Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cups, an annual tradition now in its 25th year.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot beverages served in one of four festive cup designs.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Starbucks creative director Gary Jacobson.

No new drinks are being added this year, but people can still enjoy the usual Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew also are back.

A new sweet treat, the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, was added this year. It joins the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry...
This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish at Starbucks.(Starbucks)

Jacobson says Starbucks is focused on creating a “joyful experience” throughout the Starbucks experience this holiday season.

“Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Photo courtesy of the Dixon Police Department
Dixon police confirm 13-year-old girl has been found
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter will take weeks to restore suspended accounts, Musk says