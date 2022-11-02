Second straight day of 70s ahead Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The calendar may say that it’s November 1, but it sure didn’t look or feel that way!

Temperatures Tuesday topped out at 70° officially in Rockford, making it just the 17th time since 1905 in which November opened with a 70°+ high temperature. Those who missed out on the warmth can take heart in knowing it’s nowhere near finished!

Sunshine is to be abundant in supply again on Wednesday, and with winds beginning to ramp up a bit more out of the south, we should be able to to tack on a few more degrees. By day’s end, temperatures are ticketed for the 71° to 75° range.

Wednesday's to be a second straight day of wall-to-wall sunshine and a second straight day of 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday are to surge well into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial cloud cover may assemble overhead Wednesday night, keeping temperatures from falling much below 50°, if at all. That warmer start to Thursday, along with sunshine and another well-organized south-southwesterly wind, should pave the way toward even milder temperatures Thursday afternoon!

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Thursday, and temperatures are to remain very warm thanks to stronger southerly breezes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Thursday will have no trouble reaching well into the 70s once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday evening, clouds are to be advancing eastward, and will likely overspread our area as the night goes on ahead of our area’s next weather maker.

Late in the day Thursday, clouds will begin to filter in as a storm system makes its way toward us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cloud cover is to gradually thicken as Thursday night goes on, and it’s not out of the question that a few sprinkles or widely scattered light rain showers may occur. Those chances at this stage of the game, though, appear to be on the order of 10%.

Clouds will thicken Thursday night, and a shower or two can't be ruled out very late. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As Friday progresses, rain chances are to gradually rise. It should be noted, though, that we don’t anticipate Friday to be an all-day washout. Dry hours are not only anticipated Friday, they’re promised to occur. The thick cloud cover may limit warming somewhat, but not much. A strong southerly and southwesterly wind should be enough to send temperatures into the 70s for a fourth consecutive day.

Chances for rain do rise Friday, though it will not be an all day affair. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday's to see temperatures in the 70s again, though clouds and showers may cause the warmth to ease a bit beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As things appear at this stage in the game, rain chances are to be at their highest Friday night into early Saturday. It’s during that time thundery downpours may occur in several spots. Fortunately, our severe weather threat appears to be very low, but it’s one to be monitored as we progress through the week.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are a good bet to occur Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead to Saturday, it’s quite likely we’ll be contending with rain for a good chunk of it, but not all of it. Once again, rumbles of thunder are a possibility, as well as a few locally heavy downpours. Temperatures, while still well above normal by early November standards, are to take a step backward. Look for high temperatures Saturday to reach the middle 60s.

Rain will remain in the forecast for much of Saturday, with a few thundery downpours not out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thanks to clouds and occasional showers, temperatures Saturday will fall back into the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Aside from a very early shower Sunday, sunshine is to be back on display, and temperatures are to recover nicely. A northwesterly wind will likely keep us out of the 70s, but highs should still have little trouble reaching the middle to perhaps upper 60s.

We'll see mild temperatures continue late in the weekend as sun returns, but 70s might be a stretch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will remain in the middle 60s to start next week, though there are growing indications that the pattern’s to shift to more seasonable temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

