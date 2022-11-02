Rockford man arrested; accused of child sexual abuse

Rockford police arrested Paulson on Tuesday, November 1.
Rockford police arrested Paulson on Tuesday, November 1.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 55-year-old Rockford man is in custody Wednesday after being charged with child sex abuse.

Michael Paulson faces two counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police say they received the report on Sunday, October 9, and identified Paulson as a suspect during the investigation.

He was arrested on Tuesday, November 1 and lodged in the Winnebago County jail on $5,000 bond.

