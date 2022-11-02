Pecatonica swears in trustee Tom Heister to fill village president vacancy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret the village of Pecatonica has had its fair share of obstacles over the past eight months.

It started back in May, when an officer was arrested on several criminal charges, including intimidation and obscene proposal. Then in October, newly sworn police chief, Michael Mund, was charged with a DUI.

“We’ve handled everything the best way we knew how,” said new Pecatonica village president Tom Heister. “There’s going to be a lot more checks and balances done, that I know for a fact.”

Accusations of questionable actions by public officials didn’t stop there. Tom Heister hopes as the village’s new president, he can lead Pecatonica on a new path. Heister was appointed Tuesday to replace Bill Smull, who stepped down amid accusations of wrongdoing of his own.

Smull cited personal health as the reason for stepping down, but as 23 News was the first to tell you, an investigation is underway to determine whether Smull had a role in thousands of dollars allegedly missing from the Pecatonica American Legion. The Village Board could not comment.

“It’s a sad thing, that we had to get a new president, but Tom is a good man,” said Resident Gary Buettner. “I have every confidence in him, and the rest of the crew.”

As a former trustee, Heister says he will have no trouble in his new role as village president working alongside current trustees, as an equal.

“With these trustees, no one has a personal agenda. Everyone is open-minded,” said Heister. “With that, that is a huge key to success.”

Heister will serve for the remainder of Smull’s term, which finishes in 2025.

