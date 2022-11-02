Pecatonica swears in trustee Tom Heister to fill village president vacancy

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret the village of Pecatonica has had its fair share of obstacles over the past eight months.

It started back in May, when an officer was arrested on several criminal charges, including intimidation and obscene proposal. Then in October, newly sworn police chief, Michael Mund, was charged with a DUI.

“We’ve handled everything the best way we knew how,” said new Pecatonica village president Tom Heister. “There’s going to be a lot more checks and balances done, that I know for a fact.”

Accusations of questionable actions by public officials didn’t stop there. Tom Heister hopes as the village’s new president, he can lead Pecatonica on a new path. Heister was appointed Tuesday to replace Bill Smull, who stepped down amid accusations of wrongdoing of his own.

Smull cited personal health as the reason for stepping down, but as 23 News was the first to tell you, an investigation is underway to determine whether Smull had a role in thousands of dollars allegedly missing from the Pecatonica American Legion. The Village Board could not comment.

“It’s a sad thing, that we had to get a new president, but Tom is a good man,” said Resident Gary Buettner. “I have every confidence in him, and the rest of the crew.”

As a former trustee, Heister says he will have no trouble in his new role as village president working alongside current trustees, as an equal.

“With these trustees, no one has a personal agenda. Everyone is open-minded,” said Heister. “With that, that is a huge key to success.”

Heister will serve for the remainder of Smull’s term, which finishes in 2025.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Photo courtesy of the Dixon Police Department
Dixon police confirm 13-year-old girl has been found
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Photo of the Ring doorbells
Ring doorbell program expands reach to Winnebago County residents
Pecatonica swears in new village president
Pecatonica swears in new village president
Freeport Fire Department receives grant
Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant
RMTC to get battery powered buses
Battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline