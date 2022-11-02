Fall Back: Daylight saving to end Sunday, November 6

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WIFR) - It’s time to turn back the clocks one hour; daylight saving time will end on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. November 6, Illinois residents will gain one hour by setting clocks back―signaling for some―the return of cold weather.

Daylight saving began on March 13 of this year. Some experts believe the roots of daylight saving time are no longer a priority in the modern world; they stem from World War I era attempts to increase productivity in service members.

Since 2015, nearly 30 states have introduced legislation to end the twice-a-year clock change, according to Reuters writer David Shephardson. The states that don’t participate in daylight saving time are Arizona and Hawaii, as well as some of the U.S. territories.

