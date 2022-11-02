Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo mourns sudden loss of red panda ‘Leo’

Leo came to Brookfield Zoo in 2018.
Leo came to Brookfield Zoo in 2018.(Brookfield Zoo Twitter page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brookfield Zoo shared a saddening announcement Wednesday morning about one of their animals at the Hamill Family Wild Encounter exhibit.

The 5-year-old red panda, Leo, has died. No details about the animal’s cause of death have been released at this time.

Brookfield Zoo shared the announcement via Twitter:

