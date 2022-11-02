Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo mourns sudden loss of red panda ‘Leo’

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brookfield Zoo shared a saddening announcement Wednesday morning about one of their animals at the Hamill Family Wild Encounter exhibit.

The 5-year-old red panda, Leo, has died. No details about the animal’s cause of death have been released at this time.

Brookfield Zoo shared the announcement via Twitter:

Brookfield Zoo is sad to announce that Leo, our 5-year-old red panda, passed away suddenly. Born at Boise Zoo in June 2017, Leo came to BZ in 2018, where he quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons while he resided in Hamill Family Wild Encounters. pic.twitter.com/7dRAejZFPC — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) November 2, 2022

