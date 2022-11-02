Battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) announced on Tuesday the reveal of six new battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline.

The buses will cut down fuel emission with charging ports from inside the bus.

There are currently 15 RMTD electric hybrid buses in the Stateline that cost between $775,000 to $800,000.

Battery electric buses cost a little more between $900,000 to $1,000,000; the buses are expected to arrive in December.

“I think our customers would be welcoming these newer buses that we have and certainly appreciating those from a standpoint of they know, and they can rely on public transportation and community to get them where they’re going” said RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe.

