Stephenson County Clerk Candidate race heats up

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates.

“I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate.

Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a final push to put them over the top

“If I’m elected, I would like to continue the work that’s already been done that the County Clerk, currently Vici Otte has done,” said Morris.

Morris has worked in the County Clerk’s office for 14 years. She started off as a Republican candidate but switched to running as a Democrat. She says the change in parties is because of where her values align. She also gives credit to her parents who are both democrats, and her late father who told her to “go for it.”

“I have always had an interest in serving my community and I think that this is an area of government that is very important to our local constituents and there’s room for growth and opportunity there,” said Jazmin Wingert, the Republican County Clerk candidate.

Wingert is 22 years old and running for Stephenson County Clerk as a Republican. She says her main focus if she becomes County Clerk is modernization, election integrity by matching signatures and secure voting boxes and accessibility to records.

“I’m here to serve you and I can promise you that I will hold true to my values that I learned on my family’s farm of faith, integrity and hard work,” said Wingert.

The polling locations in Freeport are the Stephenson County Highway Building and Crossroads Community Church. These locations will be open for voting on Tuesday, November 8 from six in the morning until seven at night.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.