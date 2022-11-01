Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday.

Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends.

Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford Roasting Company café inside the Embassy Suites Hotel, 416 S. Main Street, which offers all of RRC’s favorites, plus more.

The company shared its new hours Tuesday via social media:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
Photo of highspeed chase
One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
Photo of the investigation scene
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
Photo of homeowner receiving keys
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

Latest News

Pecatonica trustees to appoint new village President after controversy
Pecatonica trustees to appoint new village President after controversy
Warmth is to stick around for a few more days.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/1/2022
Rockford man saved by blood donations gives back to the community
Cox shows off Refractical at the pitch competition
BELOIT STUDENT ENTREPENEUR
With the help of Jefferson High School, the conservatory brings the community together for Día...
Celebrate the Day of the Dead at Nicholas Conservatory