Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday.

Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends.

Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford Roasting Company café inside the Embassy Suites Hotel, 416 S. Main Street, which offers all of RRC’s favorites, plus more.

The company shared its new hours Tuesday via social media:

