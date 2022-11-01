Rockford man saved by blood donations gives back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local man given a second chance at life from blood donations now plans to pay it forward with a blood drive next week.

“Had it not been for people donating, we would not be here talking today,” says Timothy Shaw’s wife Jacquelin.

Tim was involved in a near-fatal accident almost two years ago when riding a motorcycle, he was hit by a deer. He lost almost 80% of his blood. Thankfully, more than 11 pints of donated blood saved his life.

“My right arm no longer works. My right eye does not close. The right side of my face doesn’t work. It’s slowly coming back but it doesn’t work. My leg is now titanium,” says Tim.

Now Tim’s family will have a “Time for Tim” blood drive at four local Rock River Valley Blood Center locations from November 7 through 12.

“Some people out there not only saved my husband’s life but mine and my children’s as well. I think passing that along to other people and other families I think is pretty awesome.”

The local blood centers rely on 800 donations each week to supply more than a dozen local hospitals. The Shaw family says it only takes an hour to potentially save up to three people’s lives like Timothy’s.

“This is a family that you saved. This is a family who was impacted, and we never get to thank them face to face,” says Jacquelin.

Timothy says his experience changes the way he sees blood donations.

“Now that I can, I’m going to do it every year and encourage as many people as possible to do so.”

Those interested can donate at any of the following RRVBC locations:

419 N. 6th St. in Rockford

3065 N. Perryville Rd. in Rockford

1740 South State St. in Belvidere

461 E. South St. in Freeport

