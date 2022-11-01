Rockford Christian teacher surprised with chocolates and a check

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third grade teacher gets a surprise of her life when she was surprised with chocolates and a giant check.

Cory Park teaches third grade at Rockford Christian Elementary School.

Park and her class made a video for Yowie International Chocolates about saving the ocean, especially when it came to protecting sea turtles from plastic.

Rockford Christian Principal Matt Nyberg surprised Park and her students with Yowie Chocolate for the whole school and presenting a $1,000 check.

“We do a good job here and teachers work hard. You try and celebrate them when people in the community see it and recognize it and even come in to celebrate it with us. It’s always a pretty special thing,” said Nyberg.

