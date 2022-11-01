River Bluff Nursing Home to get board of directors

By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home takes another step towards stability, as the Winnebago County Board announces the care facility will soon have a board of directors.

The Winnebago County Board announced the approved resolution on Monday, saying the group will create goals and strategize to ensure River Bluff’s successful future. This comes after River Bluff’s financial situation became the topic of a referendum on the primary elections ballot. A tax levy, approved by voters, will help the nursing home stay open. Now, a new board of directors will contribute as well.

“We believe that establishing this board is long overdue, and is necessary to improve the organizational structure for the governance of River Bluff,” said Board Member John Butitta, co-sponsor of the resolution. “Now we need people who’ve got time and talent to devote to this board to apply.”

The county is looking for those with experience in health care, finances and social services. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest to the Board Chairman’s office by December 2nd. That address is 404 Elm Street, Room 533, Rockford, Illinois, 61101. Applications can also be emailed to boardoffice@admin.wincoil.gov.

