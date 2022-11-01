Keith Country Day School holds mock election for students

Keith Country Day students cast mock ballots Tuesday in a lesson about civic leadership.
Keith Country Day students cast mock ballots Tuesday in a lesson about civic leadership.(Keith Country Day School)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School in Rockford shared a unique experience with students Tuesday focused on civic leadership.

Middle and upper school students participated in a mock election at school, held from 8:30 to 3p.m Tuesday ahead of the November General Election.

Students got a sneak peek at materials voters use in real elections; voting booths, signage and ballots.

School leaders hope by introducing students to elections in a tangible way, it will instill a sense of civic leadership that they carry with them once they become eligible to vote.

“Participating in our democracy is one of the most fundamental elements of being an American citizen,” said Charo Chaney, Head of School Co-Lead at Keith. “Our goal with this event is to teach students the importance of being an informed citizen, making their voice heard in elections, and seeing the impact their decisions have on public policy. We all have the power to make key decisions on issues that impact our communities, and we want to ensure our students know that voting is their chance to stand up for the issues they care about.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
Photo of highspeed chase
One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
Photo of the investigation scene
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
Photo of homeowner receiving keys
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

Latest News

Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
Photo of the County Clerk records
Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up
Rockford Sun papers arrive in mailboxes
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
Mailings of "Rockford Sun" arrive in area mailboxes
Mailings of "Rockford Sun" arrive in area mailboxes