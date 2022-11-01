Keith Country Day School holds mock election for students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School in Rockford shared a unique experience with students Tuesday focused on civic leadership.

Middle and upper school students participated in a mock election at school, held from 8:30 to 3p.m Tuesday ahead of the November General Election.

Students got a sneak peek at materials voters use in real elections; voting booths, signage and ballots.

School leaders hope by introducing students to elections in a tangible way, it will instill a sense of civic leadership that they carry with them once they become eligible to vote.

“Participating in our democracy is one of the most fundamental elements of being an American citizen,” said Charo Chaney, Head of School Co-Lead at Keith. “Our goal with this event is to teach students the importance of being an informed citizen, making their voice heard in elections, and seeing the impact their decisions have on public policy. We all have the power to make key decisions on issues that impact our communities, and we want to ensure our students know that voting is their chance to stand up for the issues they care about.”

