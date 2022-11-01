Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rockford police respond to a shooting at the Auburn Manor apartments.
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
Photo of highspeed chase
One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
Photo of the investigation scene
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
Photo of homeowner receiving keys
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

Latest News

Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race
Offsite voting opens in Rockford ahead of Election Day