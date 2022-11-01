FOUND: Dixon Police confirm 13-year-old girl has been located

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Dixon police confirmed around 2 p.m. Tuesday that the girl reported missing has been located.

No further information is being released at this time, except that the girl has been found and is okay.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday, October 29.

Jadin Casas was last seen in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon.

At the time, she was wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes and black glasses.

Jadin is described as 5′07″, 140 lbs., having blue eyes and short brown hair.

The Dixon Police Department shared about the missing girl Tuesday in a social media post:

Anyone with information of Jadin’s whereabouts can contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 and refer to social media post 11-01.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.