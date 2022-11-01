Edgebrook Center announces indoor farmers market in time for fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we prepare for the fall and winter temperatures to hit, the Edgebrook Center announces a new farmers market option. An indoor farmers market starts Wednesday and will run weekly through December 7th, excluding November 23rd.

The stop will feature nine vendors, ranging from bakeries to farms to wellness shops; it will be inside Edgebrook Center next to Akerman Shoes.

“We’re so excited to launch this new, fresh, and exciting extension of our market season,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “Thanks to this grant and some amazing market vendors, we get the opportunity to showcase fresh produce, local farmers and makers, as well as all the Edgebrook storefronts, restaurants and services.”

Money from the Compeer Financial Farmers Market Grant makes the farmers market possible. The shops featured are Ron Stephan Apples, Greenlight Acres, Iconic Fungi, John’s Plants, Broadview Farms & Gardens, Polish Deluxe, Raines Honey Farm, Scrumptious Scones and The Wright Way Farm.

