Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash. (Source: KHOU, COURTNEY, WITNESS, CNN, Courtney/witness)
By Janelle Bludau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack.

According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened.

“The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”

Escot said the situation escalated quickly.

“He jumped on top of my car several times,” Escot said.

A witness nearby named Courtney said she was working when the incident unfolded.

“I heard the crash, and I saw the guy jump on the windshield. That’s when I pulled out my phone,” Courtney said.

The woman shared a video of what she saw that day. The other driver can be seen visibly upset in the video while attacking Escot’s vehicle, which included ripping the door handles off the car.

“He basically wanted to kill the car with his own car,” Escot said.

According to Escot, the other driver also turned his anger onto him by pushing and kicking him in the road.

“When he found out that I wasn’t going to fight him back, that’s when he turned around and tried to demolish my car,” Escot said.

The other driver eventually got into his car but then returned, crashing into Escot’s car.

“He left, came back, did a head-on collision into my car,” Escot said.

Witness video showed the other driver appearing to jump on Escot’s hood while kicking his windshield.

“I don’t know anything about the guy,” Escot said.

The other driver reportedly returned one more time and hit Escot’s car twice before driving away from the scene.

“He left, and police came five minutes later,” Escot said.

The witness, Courtney, said the other driver seemed too dangerous to get involved.

“He just didn’t seem like he wasn’t in his right mind; he was going crazy,” she said. “The best I could do was get evidence for him.”

Escot said he hopes the video and evidence collected could help police find the man who did this to his car.

“I am OK. That’s the most important part,” Escot said.

Houston police said they are currently investigating the incident.

