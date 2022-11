ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) On Saturday, the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens will celebrate Día de los Muertos and organizers say the community is invited.

Nicholas at Night: Día de los Muertos will go from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, November 5. Guests can expect food, music, dancing and art.

