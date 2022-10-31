White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray,is among federal officials who will attend a White House...
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray,is among federal officials who will attend a White House summit on ransomware starting Monday in Washington, D.C.(FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.

The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults.

A senior Biden administration official cited recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit. The official previewed the event on the condition of anonymity.

Among the administration officials planning to participate in the event are FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. President Joe Biden is not expected to attend.

Participating countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Companies that will take part include Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Cyber Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto, Flexxon, SAP, the Institute for Security + Technology, Siemens, Internet 2.0, Tata – TCS and Telefónica.

The previous summit took place virtually.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire
Photo of highspeed chase
Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County
Photo of the investigation scene
21-year-old adult male shot at Auburn Manor in Rockford is pronounced dead
Photo at Auburn Manor
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Latest News

White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Barrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructure
Mourners place flowers Sunday, October, 30, 2022 at the site of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul,...
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks