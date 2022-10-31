Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality.

“It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.

Jayne started selling real estate almost two decades ago, passing that passion down to her children, Tyler and Brittany.

“My mother wanted some help, so I came and helped her out, and shortly after that my business started picking up and was booming, and the rest is history,” Tyler told 23 News.

In fact, real estate families are pretty common in the stateline. A recent informal survey by the Northwest Alliance of Illinois Realtors shows the Rockford market with more than 30 families with two or more members working together day-to-day in the industry.

“It’s one of those professions that when you watch somebody and you love what they’re doing; you kind of wanna see what that’s all about,” Jayne said.

People often say home is where the heart is, and the Ragans take that seriously. Jayne and her children hope to bring more joy to local families by helping find their forever homes.

“This is gonna be where they lay their head at night, this is where they’re gonna have family parties, and this is where they’re gonna spend the majority of their lives raising their families. So it’s so important for us to make that special for them,” her daughter, Brittany Stiffler, told 23 News.

