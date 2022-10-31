Single mom of three kids is presented with keys to her new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three year long wait period in their plans.

It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere who was surrounded by family and friends as they celebrated her first steps into her forever home.

Tolefre is a single mom to three young children who has been on the hunt for a home since 2019. Now that journey comes to a tear jerking and satisfying end after she’s presented with keys to her new home on Sunday.

“It’s a new beginning. My youngest as you can see she likes to run, get’s to play in the yard. Both of them. It’s a new beginning for both of, all three of us,” said Tolefre.

She says she was ready to own a home but money was the biggest issue. She wanted what was best for her kids and applying for a home through Habitat for Humanity was the easiest decision.

“I didn’t know I had that many people in my corner and it just shows today whose here for me,” she said.

Tolefre says she was a part of the process every step f the way by volunteering her time to help work on the home. She says it’s important she gives back to the organization after all they did for her.

Keri Savedo with Habitat for Humanity says, each home is unique to the individual that applied for a Habitat House. All the funds come from the home owners in the neighborhood and donations from other companies, like IKEA, who want to help out.

“As these families make mortgage payments they are actually helping build the next house for the next family, and so every month when all of these families get to make their mortgage payment we get to use that money then to build these homes,” said Savedo.

