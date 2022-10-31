Rockton businesses welcome trick-or-treaters downtown

Photo of kids in their costumes
Photo of kids in their costumes
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy.

Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.

“Been enjoying it a lot. Pretty fun. Candy yep. Mostly I’m here for the candy. But it’s pretty fun wearing this costume because like I remember like being childhood and loving Santa so much,” said Alex Salgado who dressed up as Santa.

Photo of the Santa costume
Photo of the Santa costume(wifr)

