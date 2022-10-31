Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy.

Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.

“Been enjoying it a lot. Pretty fun. Candy yep. Mostly I’m here for the candy. But it’s pretty fun wearing this costume because like I remember like being childhood and loving Santa so much,” said Alex Salgado who dressed up as Santa.

Photo of the Santa costume (wifr)

