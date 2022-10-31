Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters

Photo of kids in their costumes
Photo of kids in their costumes(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy.

Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.

“Been enjoying it a lot. Pretty fun. Candy yep. Mostly I’m here for the candy. But it’s pretty fun wearing this costume because like I remember like being childhood and loving Santa so much,” said Alex Salgado who dressed up as Santa.

Photo of the Santa costume
Photo of the Santa costume(wifr)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Photo at Auburn Manor
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy - Round One Playoffs

Latest News

23 News at 10
Photo of the pottery
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
Photo of highspeed chase
Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County
Photo of the investigation scene
21-year-old adult male shot at Auburn Manor in Rockford is pronounced dead