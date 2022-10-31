Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app

Rockford Public School District 205 launches Stopfinder mobile school bus tracking app.
Rockford Public School District 205 launches Stopfinder mobile school bus tracking app.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time.

The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers.

The district shared the update Monday in an article written for the district’s newsletter, 205 VIBE.

Parents and guardians can register by downloading Stopfinder from the App Store or Google Play and using registration information received by invitation from the student’s school.

After registration, alternate caregivers, siblings, parents or guardians can be added to the student’s profile to receive bus information.

Find out more about the app at Stopfinder.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of highspeed chase
One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire
Photo of the investigation scene
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
Photo of homeowner receiving keys
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

Latest News

Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
Man faces first-degree murder charge in Auburn Street shooting
Illinoisans have until Thursday, November 3 to request a vote-by-mail ballot if they want to...
Early voting numbers rise on the build up to the November 8th elections
From Mickey Mouse to a box of McDonald's French fries, UW Health NICU Nurses ushered their tiny...
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts a variety of holiday events now through the end of the year.
Farmer’s market fans to get indoor option at Edgebrook though December 7