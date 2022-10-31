Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time.

The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers.

The district shared the update Monday in an article written for the district’s newsletter, 205 VIBE.

Parents and guardians can register by downloading Stopfinder from the App Store or Google Play and using registration information received by invitation from the student’s school.

After registration, alternate caregivers, siblings, parents or guardians can be added to the student’s profile to receive bus information.

Find out more about the app at Stopfinder.com.

