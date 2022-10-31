Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party.

The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing.

“We have a lot of repeat customers and still a lot that come in and have never been here before and are surprised and they never knew that we were here,” said Daniel Fotus the owner of Pottery Lounge, “And they’re always happy to find someplace like this that they can bring their family and have an activity to do and be able to make pieces that they can keep forever.”

